Labcorp teams up with HealthVerity for real-world data to bolster clinical trial programs

Jun. 21, 2022 8:39 AM ETLaboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LH)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor

Scientists working together on a research

Luis Alvarez/DigitalVision via Getty Images

  • Labcorp (NYSE:LH) is collaborating with HealthVerity for real-world data (RWD) to expand its drug development and clinical trial programs.
  • Labcorp said HealthVerity's Identity, Privacy, Governance, and Exchange (IPGE) platform enables Labcorp Drug Development and other participating companies to access fully interoperable, HIPAA-compliant data from the U.S.'s ecosystem of health care and consumer data.
  • Labcorp (LH) is an investor in HealthVerity via its Labcorp Venture Fund, the company said in a June 21 press release.
  • "This collaboration allows Labcorp to expand existing end-to-end solutions for drug and diagnostics development, commercialization and clinical trial efforts to include large-scale access to real-world data for research applications,” said Paul Kirchgraber, CEO, Labcorp Drug Development.
