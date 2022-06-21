Labcorp teams up with HealthVerity for real-world data to bolster clinical trial programs
Jun. 21, 2022 8:39 AM ETLaboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LH)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Labcorp (NYSE:LH) is collaborating with HealthVerity for real-world data (RWD) to expand its drug development and clinical trial programs.
- Labcorp said HealthVerity's Identity, Privacy, Governance, and Exchange (IPGE) platform enables Labcorp Drug Development and other participating companies to access fully interoperable, HIPAA-compliant data from the U.S.'s ecosystem of health care and consumer data.
- Labcorp (LH) is an investor in HealthVerity via its Labcorp Venture Fund, the company said in a June 21 press release.
- "This collaboration allows Labcorp to expand existing end-to-end solutions for drug and diagnostics development, commercialization and clinical trial efforts to include large-scale access to real-world data for research applications,” said Paul Kirchgraber, CEO, Labcorp Drug Development.