Exxon joins partnership to develop $29B Qatar gas project

Jun. 21, 2022

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) said on Tuesday it signed an agreement with QatarEnergy to further develop Qatar's $29B North Field East expansion project, joining other partners including ConocoPhillips (COP), Eni (E) and TotalEnergies (TTE).

The expansion will increase Qatar's liquefied natural gas capacity to 110M metric tons/year from 77M tons/year currently.

QatarEnergy is the operator and began the North Field East project in 2019; first LNG from North Field East is expected in 2025.

Under the deal terms, Exxon (XOM) and QatarEnergy will become partners in a new joint venture company in which QatarEnergy will hold a 75% interest with Exxon holding the remaining 25% interest; the JV will own 25% of the entire North Field East project, including four LNG trains with a combined nameplate capacity of 32M tons/year.

The result is that Exxon (XOM) will take a 6.25% stake in North Field East; ConocoPhillips announced on Monday that it is taking a 3.12% stake in the project.

