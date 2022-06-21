NetEase stock continues drop after delaying China launch of Diablo Immortal
Jun. 21, 2022 8:40 AM ETNetEase, Inc. (NTES)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) shares continue to be down after falling as much as 9.9% in Hong Kong on Monday, the most since September, after the company postponed the release of its highly-anticipated "Diablo Immortal" game in China, CNBC reports.
- The Chinese gaming company delayed the release, which was originally scheduled for June 23, but did not provide a new launch date.
- As per a statement on the game's official website, the delay is delay is due to the development team making some adjustments, including support for a wider range of devices and network and performance optimizations.
- Co-developed by NetEase and Activision Blizzard, Diablo Immortal is a multiplayer online action role-playing video game.
- Stating its views on the delay, Citi said that "We believe slight delays to Diablo Immortal release should not have a material impact on core gamers' interest and anticipation of the game. We view the sell-off as an enhanced buying opportunity." The brokerage maintained its buy rating on the stock, which is in contrast to SA Quant Rating and SA Author Rating of hold.
- NTES shares have dropped over 2% pre-market and ~14% over the past year