Gladstone Land acquires $24.5M olive orchard in California

Jun. 21, 2022 8:47 AM ETGladstone Land Corporation (LAND)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) stated Tuesday that it has acquired a $24.5M olive farmland located in Glenn County, California.
  • The orchard, acquired from Boston-headquartered Solum Partners, is spread across 1,374 gross acres.
  • In connection with the acquisition, Gladstone Land also announced that it entered into a 15-year, triple-net lease agreement with California Olive Ranch, reported to be the largest miller of olives for extra virgin olive oil in the U.S.
  • "This farm near Artois, California, is a very nice olive orchard with two sources of water that increases our farmland ownership within the Sacramento Valley," said Tony Marci, Managing Director of Gladstone Land.
  • Stock is up 1.8% in premarket trading.
  • Earlier (June 13): Gladstone Land updates on stable business fundamentals
