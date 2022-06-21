Gladstone Land acquires $24.5M olive orchard in California
Jun. 21, 2022 8:47 AM ETGladstone Land Corporation (LAND)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) stated Tuesday that it has acquired a $24.5M olive farmland located in Glenn County, California.
- The orchard, acquired from Boston-headquartered Solum Partners, is spread across 1,374 gross acres.
- In connection with the acquisition, Gladstone Land also announced that it entered into a 15-year, triple-net lease agreement with California Olive Ranch, reported to be the largest miller of olives for extra virgin olive oil in the U.S.
- "This farm near Artois, California, is a very nice olive orchard with two sources of water that increases our farmland ownership within the Sacramento Valley," said Tony Marci, Managing Director of Gladstone Land.
- Stock is up 1.8% in premarket trading.
