Kellogg CEO: Splitting the company is the 'next step in unlocking our full potential'

Kellogg CEO Steve Cahillane said Tuesday that the packaged food maker's plan to split into three separate companies represents the "next step in unlocking our full potential."

"We are coming from a position of real strength and great momentum. We have completely turned the business around from a top-line and bottom-line perspective," the head of Kellogg (NYSE:K) told CNBC.

Cahillane's comments followed an announcement earlier in the day that the firm plans to split into three separate companies. One firm would consist of plant-based products, like Gardenburger. Another would take its traditional cereal products, like Frosted Flakes and Rice Krispies. The final grouping would include the current company's global snacking brands, like Cheez-It and Pringles chips.

Cahillane said that the plant-focused business would offer investors a pure-play in that growing segment. He added that having a standalone cereal producer would let that management team focus on the "continued turnaround" of that business.

Meanwhile, the Kellogg CEO argued that the global snacking company would be well-positioned to compete with a "portfolio of absolute superstars in the snacking world."

Cahillane, who will lead the global snacking company after the split, referred to the segment as "a very growthy company," which will target the expansion of various products in international markets. He also said the firm would target potential acquisitions.

For the cereal business, which has seen declining demand in recent years, Cahillane contended that the brands would benefit from a more focused company.

"I think when you have a Kellogg company that is 100% focused on cereal and just its cereal brands, doesn't have to compete with Pringles or Cheez-It for resources, ... I think you'll see greater innovation, you'll see more brand building, you'll see bright days ahead of it," he said.

For more on why K might have wanted to split its company, see a report from earlier this month from Seeking Alpha contributor Vladimir Dimitrov, who details the problems the firm has had with sales growth and free cash flow.