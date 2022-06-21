Speaking at the Qatar Economic Forum hosted by Bloomberg, Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Chief Executive Elon Musk said there are a few obstacles to overcome for him to complete his $44B acquisition of Twitter (NYSE:TWTR), including the previously mentioned issue with fake accounts.

Musk, who spoke to Twitter (TWTR) employees last week to discuss a wide array of topics, continued his stance on Tuesday that he did not agree with the company's assessment that 5% of its accounts are spam, saying it is "probably not most people’s experience when using Twitter."

Musk continued that he and his team are still awaiting resolution on the issue, calling it a "significant matter."

Earlier this month, it was reported that Twitter (TWTR) would give Musk access to the data "firehose," including a stream of more than 500M daily tweets.

At the event, Musk, who also said that Tesla (TSLA) would lay off roughly 3.5% of its staff, brought up the idea of debt financing to help pay for the transaction.

“There is the question of, will the debt portion of the round come together and then will the shareholders vote in favor,” Musk said at the forum.

Twitter (TWTR) shareholders are expected to vote on the deal either later in July or early August, according to a recent report.

In May, Musk agreed to pay $54.20 per share in cash for Twitter (TWTR), of which $33.5B will come from him; $7.1B in financing, including $1B from Larry Ellison; and the rest in bank loans.

On Tuesday, Musk continued his stance that he wanted to focus on "driving the product" at Twitter (TWTR), reiterating his comments from his meeting with employees last week. He added that he was not hung up on the idea of being CEO, noting CEOs have a lot of chores to do.

At the employee forum last week, Musk said that Twitter (TWTR) users should be able to use the platform to say some "pretty outrageous things," with the caveat as long as they're "within the bounds of the law."