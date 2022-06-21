PTC jumps 27% after data for Duchenne muscular dystrophy therapy

Jun. 21, 2022 8:51 AM ETPTC Therapeutics, Inc. (PTCT)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

  • PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT), a biotech focused on rare diseases, added ~27% in the pre-market Tuesday after disclosing topline data from a placebo-controlled trial for Translarna (ataluren), a drug targeted at patients with nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy.
  • According to a company presentation made available at a conference call Tuesday, the trial named Study 041 demonstrated a significant benefit for the experimental therapy across main goals in the intent-to-treat population.
  • Study 041 is a randomized, 18-month clinical trial designed to evaluate Translarna as a treatment for nmDMD.
  • The trial includes an 18-month open-label extension to support a U.S. marketing approval for Translarna in nmDMD.
  • In 2017, the FDA rejected the approval for Translarna. However, the drug is authorized in Europe and Russia for nmDMD and generated $79.2M net product revenue for the company in 1Q 2022.
