Caesars Entertainment is back on the buy list at JPMorgan

JPMorgan takes up coverage again on Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) with an Overweight rating.

Analyst Joseph Gref and team said the positive thesis on the casino stock is that CZR should be able to grow EBITDAR in the near term.

"On the LV Strip (~50% of property level EBITDAR), growth should come from a group related ramp, which likely comprises 20% of room nights going forward, ~500 bps higher mix than the past. Furthermore, we see CZR as more than just a same store grower."

Notably, CZR is expected to see a reduction of construction and other one-time disruptions across regional properties such as New Orleans, Lake Charles, and Atlantic City. There is also expansion/additional gaming capacity anticipated for its two tracks in Indiana.

CZR is also expected to see a sizable reduction in digital EBITDA investments/losses, which should help the bottom line.

That all adds up to sizable free cash flow generation ahead for CZR, which JPMorgan thinks should go towards debt pay down.

JPMorgan's price target of $59 on CZR is based on a sum-of-the-parts approach to 2023 EBITDAR. The PT represents more than 20% upside for shares.

Shares of CZR rose 3.39% premarket on Tuesday to $41.00 vs. the 52-week trading range of $37.04 to $119.81.