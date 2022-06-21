Acer Therapeutics promotes Tanya Hayden to the position of COO

Jun. 21, 2022 8:55 AM ETAcer Therapeutics Inc. (ACER)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) has named Tanya Hayden to succeed Harry S. Palmin as Chief Operating Officer (COO).
  • Harry S. Palmin, who had been serving as the company’s Chief Operating Officer as well as its Chief Financial Officer, will continue to serve as Chief Financial Officer.
  • Ms. Hayden joined Acer in June 2021 as Vice President of Program and Strategic Alliance Management.
  • Previously, Ms. Hayden spent 20-years at Lonza (formerly Bend Research/Capsugel) and was responsible for business unit planning, operational excellence, clinical and commercial contract manufacturing, and program management.
