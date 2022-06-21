Koppers expands its credit facilities to $800M
Jun. 21, 2022 8:55 AM ETKoppers Holdings Inc. (KOP)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Koppers a wholly-owned subsidiary of Koppers Holdings (NYSE:KOP) has increased its credit pact with Holdings, certain lenders and letter of credit issuers for an $800M revolving credit facility, a $50M swingline facility and one or more incremental revolving or term loan facilities.
- The credit facility provides additional financial flexibility to support ongoing growth strategy and sustainability initiatives.
- The agreement replaces a prior agreement for a $600M senior secured revolving credit facility and a $100M senior secured term loan facility.
- The pact will mature on June 17, 2027, subject to a springing maturity provision, contains customary covenants for credit facilities of this type and is secured by a lien on substantially all of the company's assets.
- PNC Bank will serve as the revolving administrative agent, collateral agent and swingline loan lender, and Wells Fargo Bank will serve as term administrative agent.