ABVC Biopharma rises 12% on expanded partnership with Rgene
Jun. 21, 2022 9:00 AM ETABVC BioPharma, Inc. (ABVC)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- ABVC Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABVC) is trading 12% higher after it expanded its co-development partnership with Rgene Corporation to guide the latter's three drug products through completion of Phase II clinical studies.
- Under the partnership, BioKey, ABVC’s subsidiary, will help develop RGC-1501 for the treatment of Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer, RGC-1502 for the treatment of pancreatic cancer and RGC 1503 for the treatment of colorectal cancer patients.
- BioKey is eligible to receive payments totaling $3M over a 3-year period with each payment amount to be determined by certain regulatory milestones obtained during the agreement period.
- ABVC has had a series of partnership with Rgene over the past 5 years and owns 31.62% of Rgene.
- The company said in a separate agreement, ABVC, will provide a one year, $1M, working capital convertible loan to Rgene, which would result in ABVC owning an additional 6.4% of the company.