InterCure, Cookies launch flagship retail location in Austria
Jun. 21, 2022 9:02 AM ETInterCure Ltd. (INCR)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- InterCure (NASDAQ:INCR) has announced the successful opening of the first flagship Cookies store in Austria, located in the Neubau district of Vienna.
- The flagship location offers Cookies' unique CBD menu, available for the first time in Europe, as well as clothing and life-style products.
- By partnering with a global partner like InterCure, the Co. can share cannabis-based medicine and culture from California to Europe.
- "We are proud to make another big advancement in the expansion of our winning model into Europe and deliver on our promise to supply the highest quality and reliable cannabis products to every territory with a supportive regulatory framework," said InterCure’s CEO, Alexander Rabinovitch.