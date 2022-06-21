Newtek Business Services announces stock buyback plan
Jun. 21, 2022 9:03 AM ETNewtek Business Services Corp. (NEWT)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) shares popped ~3% pre-market after the company announced a stock repurchase program to buyback up to 500,000 shares of its common stock.
- That represents ~2.0% of its outstanding common shares as of May 2, 2022.
- The repurchases will be funded with existing capital and the repurchased shares will be designated as authorized but unissued common shares. The program will terminate on Dec. 21, 2022.
- In addition, Newtek (NEWT) will continuously evaluate alternate and strategic uses of its capital depending on, among other things, the fair value of its shares and the other available capital deployment opportunities.