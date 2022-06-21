Helbiz intends to acquire e-scooters firm Wheels in all-stock deal, shares up 8%

Jun. 21, 2022 9:03 AM ETHelbiz, Inc. (HLBZ)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor

Helbiz e-bike

Cineberg/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Helbiz (NASDAQ:HLBZ) on Tuesday said it has signed a letter of intent to acquire a shared electric mobility platform - Wheels - in a potential all-stock deal.
  • Terms of the transaction were not disclosed yet.
  • Founded in 2018, Wheels is a micro-mobility company using proprietary vehicles with integrated helmet technology. It is said to have eight thousand vehicles deployed across major U.S. markets, including New York City, Honolulu, and Austin.
  • Helbiz claimed Wheels has "pioneered swappable battery technology which keeps vehicles on the streets longer and can drive strong margins."
  • "The shared vision and purpose of Helbiz and Wheels makes this combination a perfect match," said Helbiz CEO and Founder Salvatore Palella. He added "From a strategic perspective, this acquisition is expected to double revenue, expand the cities served, enhance margins, and reduce costs."
  • Closing of the acquisition is expected by year-end, subject to standard closing conditions.
  • Stock is up 8% in premarket trading.
