DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) said Tuesday that Chief Executive Dan Springer has left the electronic signature and documentation company effective immediately.

Company board chairman Mary Wilderotter will take over as DocuSign's (DOCU) interim CEO and will help lead the search for DocuSign's (DOCU) next top boss. In her interim CEO role, Wilderotter will remain as DocuSign's (DOCU) chairman.

The company didn't go into many details about what would appear to be Springer's sudden and unexpected departure. DocuSign (DOCU) didn't say if Springer had been fired, only that he had "agreed to step aside" from the company.

However, it has been a rough month for DocuSign (DOCU), both business-wise and with its investors on Wall Street.

Earlier this month, DocuSign (DOCU) reported quarterly earnings that fell short of expectations, and also gave a weak business outlook that sent the company's shares down by more than 20% in response.

DocuSign's (DOCU) report and outlook helped drag down the shares of other companies in the cloud-software sector. For the year-to-date, DocuSign (DOCU) shares have fallen by more than 60%.

Shortly after DocuSign's (DOCU) disappointing results and forecast, Wolfe Research analyst Alex Zukin cut his rating on DocuSign (DOCU) to underperform, and dropped his price target on the company's stock to $50 a share from $75.