Valneva climbs 86% after Pfizer stake for Lyme Disease vaccine

  • The ADRs of Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) added ~86% in the pre-market Tuesday as the French vaccine maker extended gains following an equity investment from U.S. pharma giant Pfizer (PFE) as part of their collaboration for a vaccine against Lyme Disease.
  • Per the terms, Pfizer (PFE) bought ~9.5M of Valneva (VALN) shares for $95M indicating an ownership stake of 8.1%.
  • Valneva (VALN) plans to use the proceeds to fund its contribution to the Phase 3 development program for the Lyme disease vaccine candidate.
  • The companies have also agreed to revise the terms of the initial agreement. According to the updated terms, Valneva (VALN) has increased its share of remaining development costs to 40% from 30% and agreed to 14% – 22% royalties compared to 19% in the initial deal.
  • Valneva (VALN) came under pressure recently amid concerns over the future of its experimental COVID-19 shot.
