Lennar (NYSE:LEN) stock is climbing 2.8% in Tuesday premarket trading after the homebuilder's Q2 results beat consensus estimates and guidance for Q3 gross margin on home sales exceeds the consensus even as mortgage rates continue to rise due to the Fed's rate hikes.

The company expects Q3 gross margin on home sales of 28.5%-29.5% vs. the Visible Alpha consensus of 27.75%. Guidance for 16K-18K new orders compares with 16.2K Visible Alpha estimate. Expected deliveries of 17K-18.5K for Q3 falls short of the 18.6K consensus.

Lennar (LEN) keeps its full-year deliveries guidance at 68K homes. It's not updating other full-year expectations as the housing market will rebalance supply and demand, influenced by the Fed's rate-hiking path, which is "still quite fluid and responsive to inflation data."

Q2 new orders of 17,792 homes exceeded the Visible Alpha consensus of 17,598. Deliveries of 16,549 homes for the quarter ended May 31, 2022 beat the 16,098 consensus.

Q2 non-GAAP EPS of $4.69 beat the $3.95 consensus and jumped from $2.65 in the year-ago quarter.

Total revenue of $8.36B increased from $6.43B in Q2 2021 and surpassed the $8.09B average analyst estimate.

Q2 gross margin on homes sales increased 340 basis points to 29.5% from a year ago.

