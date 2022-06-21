Volta collaborates with Kroger to bring more EV charging to grocery customers nationwide
Jun. 21, 2022 9:13 AM ETVolta Inc. (VLTA)KRBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Volta Inc. (NYSE:VLTA) has collaborated with The Kroger Co. (KR) to bring a mix of DC Fast and Level 2 Volta charging stations to grocery customers nationwide.
- The company has launched at 16 Kroger locations in the Atlanta and Indianapolis areas and plans to expand to Columbus, Cincinnati, Louisville, Nashville, Michigan, and Southern California throughout the year.
- The collaboration enables Kroger (KR) to tap into Volta (VLTA) high-impact media inventory for its own advertising clients, expanding the power of the grocer’s retail media network and simultaneously driving measurable business results and environmental impact.
- “Volta continues to accelerate the switch to electric transportation by making charging as convenient, accessible, and affordable as possible. At the same time, we are unlocking new economic opportunities for brands and retailers — proving businesses can thrive while building a sustainable future that benefits us all," said Brandt Hastings, Chief Commercial Officer at Volta. “We look forward to working with Kroger to create new customer experiences and bring critical EV infrastructure to communities nationwide.”
- VLTA shares up 6% and KR +1% PM.