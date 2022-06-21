AgEagle Aerial stock jumps premarket after drone gets design verification from EU regulator
Jun. 21, 2022 9:16 AM ETAgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (UAVS)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSE:UAVS) stock gained ~75% premarket Tuesday after the firm's unit senseFly was issued the European Union Aviation Safety Agency's (EASA) design verification report (DVR) for its drone eBee X.
- The report establishes that the drone meets ground risk class M2 mitigation qualifications based on specific operation risk assessment methodology.
- eBee X is the first drone to receive DVR on M2 mitigation, which will allow European drone operators to seek approvals to use the drone to fly Beyond Vision Line of Sight missions and conduct Operations Over People.
- The DVR shows that eBee X meets the highest possible quality and ground risk safety standards.
- "We have a project involving capturing data related to quarry excavation volume measurements, which will require multiple drone flights throughout the year. Now that eBee X received the DVR, we can move forward with seeking regulatory clearances for this project," said Adrian Marina, land surveyor with SysCAD Solutions in Europe.
- UAVS stock has fallen ~67% YTD.