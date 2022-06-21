Uber rises as it brings back shared rides feature with new name

Jun. 21, 2022 9:17 AM ETUber Technologies, Inc. (UBER)By: Chris Ciaccia, SA News Editor

MOZCO Mateusz Szymanski/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) shares rose on Tuesday as the mobility firm announced it was bringing back its shared rides feature, previously known as UberPool, under a different name.
  • Now known as UberX Share, the feature will be available in a number of U.S. cities, including New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, San Francisco and several others, including San Diego and Pittsburgh.
  • The company added that UberX Share will come to more cities "this summer," but did not give a specified timeline.
  • Uber (UBER) shares gained slightly more than 2% to $22.31 in premarket trading on Tuesday.
  • As was the case with UberPool, UberX Share will see rides get up to 20% off the total fare, if they match with another rider along the way.
  • The feature was previously halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
  • Investment firm Barclays recently posited that Uber (UBER) could be a "major beneficiary" if the economy were to contract, as driver supply could ease and it could lose some of its competition, as private market funding dries up.
