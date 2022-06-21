Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) +3.6% pre-market on Tuesday after saying it entered into a sustainable aviation fuel sales agreement with airline Finnair for 7M gallons/year over five years.

Gevo (GEVO) said the expected value of the agreement with Finnair totals $192M over the five-year period, including the value from environmental benefits.

The company said the deal will broaden its range of airline partners and grow its global footprint with its sustainable fuel products, while supporting its goal of producing and commercializing 1B gallons of sustainable aviation fuel by 2030.

Gevo (GEVO) tumbled to a 52-week low $2.40 on Friday, and Altitrade Partners said the shares have reached attractive levels in a bullish analysis newly published on Seeking Alpha.