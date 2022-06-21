Futurum Research analyst Daniel Newman argued Tuesday that Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) and NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) present long-term buying opportunities at these levels, given their exposure to high-growth segments of the technology sector.

"I think you are at a point where you can start to look at these names. Over the long run, if you look at the performance here, I think you are going to do very well," the founding partner and principal analyst of Futurum Research told CNBC.

For Microsoft (MSFT), Newman contended that much of the recent decline in the software giant has come from the general anti-tech sentiment that has weighed on markets during 2022.

Looking at the specific company's performance, Newman acknowledged that MSFT pulled forward some demand during the pandemic, but it still shows significant growth in key sectors, such as security, AI and cloud. As such, he sees "a very strong road ahead" for the firm.

"The overall performance of Microsoft has been astounding. It's been very strong and growth in all the right areas," he said. "The company is just doing everything right."

Turning to NVIDIA (NVDA), Newman said the stock's valuation has reached a point where it is "about right" following the sharp pullback from highs reached late last year. At the same time, he sees the road open for significant revenue and profit growth, as the company benefits from continuing strong demand in areas like AI and 5G.

For another perspective on NVDA, see why Seeking Alpha contributor Envision Research sees the company suffering "collateral damage" from the recent crash in the cryptocurrency market.

On Newman's call on MSFT, Seeking Alpha contributor Justin Ward disagrees with the bullish sentiment, at least in the near term. He predicts that shares could be headed lower in the next 90 to 120 days.