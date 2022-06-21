SinglePoint announces acquisition of solar finance firm Ecodaptive
Jun. 21, 2022 9:19 AM ETSinglePoint Inc. (SING)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- SinglePoint (OTCQB:SING) stated Tuesday that its subsidiary The Boston Solar Company has acquired a clean energy firm Ecodaptive at terms undisclosed.
- The company told Ecodaptive is currently focused on developing the SunRAYS Energy Program (SunRAYS) in Massachusetts, which enables traditionally underserved customer segments to go solar through a roof lease structure.
- "There is a framework $100 million asset finance facility enabling Boston Solar and Ecodaptive to scale a successful SunRAYS pilot program. The Ecodaptive Team has years of successful experience in solar finance, and we look forward to leveraging their expertise as we push forward," said SinglePoint CEO Wil Ralston.
