CarParts.com announces $75M credit facility
Jun. 21, 2022 9:25 AM ETCarParts.com, Inc. (PRTS)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) has renewed five-year asset-based revolving credit facility with JPMorgan Chase Bank.
- The credit facility includes an increased aggregate lender commitment of up to $75M, subject to borrowing base availability based on specified advance rates, eligibility criteria and customary reserves.
- The credit facility also allows for an uncommitted ability to increase the ABL by an additional $75M for a total potential capacity of $150M, subject to certain terms and conditions.
- The credit facility is currently undrawn.
- "This credit facility gives us a non-dilutive source of capital that will allow us to focus on financially disciplined growth and we are optimistic about our ability to succeed regardless of the economic environment," added David Meniane, Chief Executive Officer. "We strive to be good stewards of shareholder capital and do not take our duties lightly.
- Shares up 5% PM.