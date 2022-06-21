Digital Utilities Ventures to acquire Feed Earth Now
Jun. 21, 2022 9:31 AM ETDigital Utilities Ventures, Inc. (DUTV)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Digital Utilities Ventures (OTCPK:DUTV) has announced an agreement with Feed Earth Now, a privately owned limited liability company of Skokie, in which, DUTV will become the majority shareholder.
- Also, as part of the agreement, an additional 84M restricted shares of DUTV were authorized and are being placed into Escrow.
- As Mark Gaalswyk also recently became the CEO of Digital Utilities, he has created the wholly owned DUTV MN based subsidiary company of Easy Modular Manufacturing to partner with Easy Energy Systems to begin mass manufacturing the factory built modules in Minnesota.
- DUTV is happy to be able to be a partner in providing a possible solution to this pending world crisis.