Titan teams up with Nissha Medical to advance Enos surgical system
Jun. 21, 2022 9:32 AM ETTitan Medical Inc. (TMDI)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- MedTech company Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) announced a partnership with New York-based medical device company Nissha Medical Technologies to produce surgical consumables targeting further advancement of its Enos surgical system.
- The single-use surgical components manufactured under the collaboration will be intended for verification and validation testing and pre-clinical and clinical studies of Enos, Titan (TMDI) said.
- “We are pleased to be working with Nissha, experts in providing end-to-end solutions in product design, development, and manufacturing of single-use medical technologies for our Enos system,” the interim Chief Executive of Titan Medical (TMDI), Paul Cataford, remarked.
- The verification and validation testing of the Enos surgical system is expected to begin later this year, he added.
- The company anticipates U.S. marketing authorization for the Enos system in early 2025.