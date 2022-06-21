9 Meters stock slumps 54% as phase 3 Celiac disease trial of larazotide gets axed

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) stock fell ~54% on June 21 after the company said it will not continue a phase 3 trial of larazotide to treat Celiac disease.

The company said that based on consultation with an independent statistician, it decided that the additional number of patients needed to determine a significant clinical outcome between placebo and larazotide is too large to support trial continuation.

Larazotide is being evaluated in a phase 3 study called CedLara to treat patients with celiac disease who continue to experience gastrointestinal symptoms while adhering to a gluten-free diet.

Celiac disease is an immune reaction which gets triggered in the small intestine due to eating gluten.

The 24-week study's main efficacy goal was to evaluate the change in disease severity from baseline to 12 weeks.

The company added that the interim analysis included the first ~50% of the initial target enrollment and followed completion of a 12-week double-blind efficacy portion of the study.

"We plan to continue to analyze the data over the coming weeks to determine if other individual or groups of celiac symptoms might benefit from treatment with larazotide. Completion of the analyses and engagement with FDA will determine further plans for larazotide for the treatment of celiac disease," said 9 Meters' Chief Medical Officer Patrick Griffin.