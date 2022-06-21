Ping Identity launches $50M venture capital fund to support identity security startups

Jun. 21, 2022

  • Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) on Tuesday announced the launch of Ping Ventures, a $50M venture capital fund aimed at supporting identity security startups.
  • The fund will be an "in-house corporate venture arm providing capital and guidance to startups building the next generation of identity and access management solutions", PING said in a statement.
  • Ping Ventures will invest in early stage, high-growth technology firms that will expand support for PING's product portfolio.
  • The fund's technology focus will include online fraud and risk services, real-time identity verification, identity and data access governance, decentralized identity, machine identity, experience automation, and dynamic authorization and entitlement.
  • Ping Ventures will also provide startups with PING's hybrid portfolio of products and services, as well as access to experts and industry standards architects.
  • PING also announced the fund's initial investment in Allthenticate, a unified access control and authentication firm.
