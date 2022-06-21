Landos Biopharma names industry veteran Gregory Oakes as new president and CEO
Jun. 21, 2022 9:49 AM ETLandos Biopharma, Inc. (LABP)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) +5% on Tuesday has announced the appointment of Gregory Oakes as its president and chief effective officer, effective immediately.
- Oakes most recently served as president, North America, EVP and member of the executive committee of Vifor Pharma and previously held leadership roles at Amgen, Celgene Corporation, Novartis International AG and Schering-Plough
- The company told Tim M. Mayleben, who has been serving as interim president and CEO since November 2021, will continue to serve as a member of its Board of Directors.
