A review of the outdoor leisure space is motivating a slate of downgrades and price target cuts at B. Riley Securities.

In a note to clients on Tuesday, the firm downgraded three names in its sector coverage alongside price target trimming for an additional 7 names. In all, outlooks were augmented for 90% of the stocks covered in the space.

Headlining these changes, American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) was cut from “Buy” to “Neutral” as risks of a recession build, the potential for guidance cuts come to bear, and a concentration of sales in firearm-related products impacts forecasts.

“We continue to believe the increased level of outdoor activity participants in recent years are likely to continue those activities— especially if they can be done at a relatively low incremental cost,” the opinion update authored by equity analyst Eric Wold acknowledged. “Unfortunately, with [American Outdoor Brands’] (AOUT) product mix not benefiting from any penetration into consumables, the company is dependent on the sale of additional products or product upgrades within the various activity categories—shooting sports, hunting, camping, fishing, etc.—which we believe are more likely to be adversely impacted in this environment.”

The firm’s price target on American Outdoor Brands was more than halved to $12 from $25 as a result. Shares of the Missouri-based company fell over 6% at Tuesday’s open after the downgrade.

Vista Outdoors’ (VSTO) price target was slashed from $78 to $51 on the much the same rationale, though a “Buy” rating was nonetheless maintained.

Elsewhere, Six Flags (NYSE:SIX) fielded a downgrade from Wold as he indicated attendance declines and reduced in-park spending are likely to weigh on shares. While the stock’s recent selloff may have priced in a good degree of downside, full risks of a recession are not yet reflected according to Wold. Shares fell sharply in the opening hour of Tuesday’s trading.

In another parallel price target cut, estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment (SEAS) were reined in from $94 to $76 as attendance is expected to fall as well. Staffing issues also add particular pressure for the aquatics-focused theme park. Cedar Fair (FUN) also saw a notable price target cut from $80 to $68, while a “Buy” rating was maintained.

Lastly, MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) was downgraded to a “Hold”-equivalent from “Buy” as consumers are likely reconsidering boat purchases in the face of recessionary risks and ballooning fuel costs. Additionally, Wold warned that the company may pursue promotional activity to spur demand that will, in turn, trim margins significantly. Amid these concerns, the downgrade was abetted by a significant price target cut to $44 from $84.

Both Malibu Boats (MBUU), Brunswick Corporation (BC), and MasterCraft Boat Holdings (MCFT) all had price targets trimmed on similar dynamics, though each was rated “Buy” based upon comparatively better positioning heading into the expected spending slowdown.

“In addition to a robust order book and depleted dealer inventory levels that should keep overall production visibility strong well into 2024, management recently confirmed that new boat demand remains robust across the MasterCraft, Crest and Aviara brands, there have not been any order cancellations (where permitted), and customers have not been balking on the above-average price increases,” Wold noted, outlining the rationale for MasterCraft’s (MCFT) comparatively bullish rating.

Read more on why Credit Suisse, by contrast, expects resilient spending in outdoor leisure activities for 2022.