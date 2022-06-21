Tenet's unit, United Urology form joint venture for ambulatory surgery centers
Jun. 21, 2022 9:52 AM ETTenet Healthcare Corporation (THC)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) said its unit United Surgical Partners International (USPI), and a network of urology affiliate practices United Urology Group (UUG) are forming a joint venture partnership in 22 ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs).
- USPI will acquire a portion of UUG's ownership stake in established and new facilities in Maryland, Colorado and Arizona, Tenet said in a June 21 press release.
- Tenet added that a partnership with USPI will help UUG and its affiliated practices accelerate the delivery of ASCs in new markets, while the addition of UUG and its affiliated practice ASCs will complement USPI’s urology service and expand its partnership network with more than 140 urology physicians.
- The transaction is expected to close in Q3, subject to regulatory approvals and closing conditions.
- Upon completion, USPI will manage and jointly own the centers with UUG and its affiliated practices.