Dish Network, T-Mobile expand wireless service agreement
Jun. 21, 2022 By: Jason Aycock
- Dish Network (NASDAQ:DISH) and T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS) have expanded a partnership they established in 2020 tied to Dish's pursuit of becoming the fourth major U.S. wireless carrier.
- The companies have amended their 2020 Master Network Services Agreement that offers Dish brands (including its acquired Boost Mobile brand) access to T-Mobile's 5G network.
- The new agreement brings financial and operational changes notably including improved pricing and enhanced roaming for Dish Network customers in return for an annual minimum revenue commitment.
- Those new terms aren't effective unless approved by the Justice Dept. by Aug. 14.
- A notable deal with the government allowed T-Mobile's takeover of Sprint to proceed alongside moves to make Dish Network (DISH) a competitive fourth wireless brand in the United States.
- With the market broadly higher Tuesday, Dish Network (DISH) is up 0.7% while T-Mobile (TMUS) is up 2.1%.