Existing home sales fall 3.4% in May, fourth straight month of declines
Jun. 21, 2022 10:01 AM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor6 Comments
- May Existing Home Sales: -3.4% to 5.41M vs. 5.400M expected and 5.60M prior (revised from 5.61M).
- Y/Y, existing home sale fell 8.6%
- Median existing home sales price of $407.6K increased from $391.2K in April.
- "Home sales have essentially returned to the levels seen in 2019 — prior to the pandemic — after two years of gangbuster performance," said Lawrence Yun, National Association of Realtors' chief economist.
- Inventory of unsold existing homes increased to 1.16M by the end of May, or the equivalent of 2.6 months at the current monthly sales pace, up from 2.2 months supply in April.
- Yun expects further sales declines in upcoming months "given housing affordability challenges from the sharp rise in mortgage rates this year."
- However, "homes priced appropriately are selling quickly and inventory levels still need to rise substantially — almost doubling — to cool home price appreciation and provide more options for home buyers," he said.
- Last week, the number of housing starts and building permits fell more than expected in May