Budget airline easyJet (OTCPK:EJTTF) said on Tuesday it plans to buy 56 Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) (OTCPK:EADSY) A320neo aircraft and convert an order of 18 A320neo jets to A321neos, Reuters reports.

EasyJet (OTCPK:EJTTF) said it is paying substantially less than the ~$6.5B list price due to price concessions granted in a 2013 agreement.

The aircraft will be delivered during FY 2026-29 to replace older A319 and A320 aircraft.

EasyJet (OTCPK:EJTTF) fell in London trading on Monday after the airline cut its profit forecast and warned on its near-term outlook.

