CI Financial assets totaled C$349.6B in May, down 1.8% from April
Jun. 21, 2022 10:11 AM ETCI Financial Corp. (CIXX)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Canadian-based asset manager CI Financial's (NYSE:CIXX) preliminary total assets of C$349.6B ($270.6B) in May slipped from C$356.0B in April, but remains elevated from C$282.2B in May 2021.
- Assets under management for May was C$124.3B vs. C$128.4B in the prior month and C$136.1B in the year-ago period.
- Canada wealth management assets totaled C$78.2B in May, compared with C$78.3B in April and C$73.4B in May of last year.
- And U.S. wealth management assets were C$147.2B in May, down slightly from C$149.3B in April, though higher from C$72.8B in May a year ago.
- Previously, (May 20) CI Financial reported total assets of C$354.6B for April.