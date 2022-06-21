DaVita falls 10% after Supreme Court ruling in dialysis coverage case
Jun. 21, 2022 10:13 AM ETDaVita Inc. (DVA)FMSBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor1 Comment
- The shares of dialysis provider DaVita (NYSE:DVA) dropped over 10% in the morning hours Tuesday after the Supreme Court ruled against the company over payer reimbursements for kidney dialysis.
- Rejecting DaVita’s (DVA) claims, the Supreme Court sided with Marietta Memorial Hospital, and ruled that the health facility and its employee health plan were not discriminating against patients with end-stage renal disease.
- DaVita charged the hospital for treating dialysis providers as “out-of-network” and reimbursing them at the lowest rate.
- Fresenius Medical Care (FMS), a German provider of dialysis and related services, is also trading lower in reaction.
- With its latest 10-K filing, DaVita (DVA) disclosed plans by certain payers to limit coverage for end-stage renal disease or end-stage kidney disease both in the commercial and individual market.
- Commenting on the ongoing court case, DaVita (DVA) said that an unfavorable ruling would enable payers to design more such plans to discourage patients from keeping their commercial coverage. Such a decision will lead to a material adverse impact on the business and financials, the company warned.