DaVita falls 10% after Supreme Court ruling in dialysis coverage case

Jun. 21, 2022

  • The shares of dialysis provider DaVita (NYSE:DVA) dropped over 10% in the morning hours Tuesday after the Supreme Court ruled against the company over payer reimbursements for kidney dialysis.
  • Rejecting DaVita’s (DVA) claims, the Supreme Court sided with Marietta Memorial Hospital, and ruled that the health facility and its employee health plan were not discriminating against patients with end-stage renal disease.
  • DaVita charged the hospital for treating dialysis providers as “out-of-network” and reimbursing them at the lowest rate.
  • Fresenius Medical Care (FMS), a German provider of dialysis and related services, is also trading lower in reaction.
  • With its latest 10-K filing, DaVita (DVA) disclosed plans by certain payers to limit coverage for end-stage renal disease or end-stage kidney disease both in the commercial and individual market.
  • Commenting on the ongoing court case, DaVita (DVA) said that an unfavorable ruling would enable payers to design more such plans to discourage patients from keeping their commercial coverage. Such a decision will lead to a material adverse impact on the business and financials, the company warned.
