CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) stock is rising 2.4% in Tuesday morning trading after BofA Securities analyst Jeffrey Spector changed his recommendation on the self-storage REIT stock based on May credit and debit card data aggregated by BofA.

Spector upgraded CubeSmart (CUBE) to Buy from Neutral as the New York region grew stronger in May. The REIT reported acceleration of move-ins into May, with occupancy dipping less than normal, the analyst said. NY spending increased 26.8% in May, the highest rate posted since BofA started tracking the data in 2014.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI), meanwhile, was downgraded to Neutral at BofA, pointing to several negatives — less visibility on Warehouse Anywhere; slowing micro-fulfillment initiatives due to expense as LSI needs a joint venture partner; increased concessions; and estimated cap rates have risen by ~50 basis points on deals within its markets over the past 90 days. Still, its shares are up 1.6% in morning trading.

Spector's rating is more bullish on CubeSmart (CUBE) than the SA Quant's Hold rating and in alignment with the average Wall Street rating.

His rating on Life Storage (LSI) is more bearish than the Quant rating of Buy and the average Wall Street rating.

SA contributor Philip Eric Jones explains why he sees more upside potential than downside for LSI.