  • Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) rose 2.6% on a report that financing and regulatory approvals are moving forward in the company's planned sale to Vista Equity and Elliott's Evergreen Coast Capital.
  • A $15 billion syndicate debt deal is set for next month and a bond offering earlier this month was oversubscribed, according to a Dealreporter item, which cited a source familiar.
  • One source told the publication that all necessary regulatory are expected to be completed by the end of Q3. The Australian Competition & Consumer Commission told the news service that the agency won't conduct a review of the deal.
  • Citrix rose 5.8% on Friday after the company filed with the European Commission for its proposed $16.5 billion sale to Elliott Management and Vista Equity. The provisional Phase 1 deadline was set for July 22, according to the antitrust agency's website.
  • Recall Jan. 31, Citrix Systems confirmed deal to be acquired by Elliott, Vista for $16.5B.
