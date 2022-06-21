Lexaria stock soars 19% on 2 manufacturing/license agreements with BevNology

Jun. 21, 2022 10:24 AM ETLexaria Bioscience Corp. (LEXX)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor

  • Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ:LEXX) stock rose ~19% on June 21 after the company said it signed two agreements with Atlanta-based beverage development and advisory company BevNology.
  • The first agreement is a manufacturing operating transaction which expands production capabilities for Lexaria's own business-to-business (B2B) clients interested to buy DehydraTECH-powered active ingredients for consumer packaged-goods brands.
  • Lexaria said it has moved and installed all required commercial DehydraTECH manufacturing equipment into BevNology's new facility.
  • Meanwhile, the second deal is a commercial license agreement that enables BevNology to offer DehydraTECH products with active ingredients derived from hemp including cannabidiol (CBD) under BevNology and partnered brands.
  • Lexaria added that for powdered DehydraTECH formulations the agreement is non-exclusive, while for liquid DehydraTECH formulations the license is non-exclusive in most areas worldwide but includes limited exclusivity rights in the U.S. only, which require certain minimum fee to maintain the rights.
  • Lexaria (LEXX) noted that it will receive royalties from BevNology and the countries specifically excluded under the license are Japan, the Republic of Korea, and China.
