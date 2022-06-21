The U.S. Supreme Court has rejected Bayer's (OTCPK:BAYRY) appeal to dismiss thousands of lawsuits claiming that its Roundup weedkiller causes cancer

The justices left in place a lower court decision that upheld $25M in damages awarded to a California resident who blamed his cancer on the use of the company's glyphosate-based weedkillers.

The result is not a surprise, as the Supreme Court accepts less than 1% of petitioned cases.

Bayer (OTCPK:BAYRY) said it "respectfully disagrees" with the court's decision and is "fully prepared to manage the litigation risk associated with potential future claims in the U.S."

The company has lost three trials in which Roundup users were awarded tens of millions of dollars in each, while also winning four trials including a case in Oregon last Friday.

Also on Friday, the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ordered the Environmental Protection Agency to reassess whether glyphosate poses a serious health risk to humans and the environment.