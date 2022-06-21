Del Taco continues expansion with plans to enter Mississippi market
Jun. 21, 2022 10:41 AM ETDel Taco Restaurants, Inc. (TACO)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Del Taco (NASDAQ:TACO) has announced its newest multi-unit deal as the brand continues to add new locations across the Southeastern US.
- This partnership with experienced franchisees Brandon Jones and Tyrone Smith covers Tuscaloosa, AL and for the first time in the brand’s history, Del Taco will be entering the state of Mississippi.
- “We look forward to continuing to bring fresh quality Mexican food to the residents of Alabama and for the first time, to the state of Mississippi in partnership with our newest franchisees.” said Jeff Little, SVP of Development.