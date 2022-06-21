Exxon says energy markets to remain tight for years - will the world listen this time?

In 2020 Exxon (XOM) CEO Darren Woods was excoriated by investors, industry and policymakers alike. As shares dipped towards $30, investors clamored for capital spending cuts. Peers like BP (BP) and Shell (SHEL) announced oil demand would terminally decline. And US policymakers determined that $3b to fill the SPR (0.2% of the first $2t COVID bill) was too generous for "big oil." Woods subsequently lost a proxy battle with a shareholder owning less than 1% of Exxon (XOM), and was forced to give board seats as a result.

Meanwhile, Exxon (XOM) made the case over and over again that investment would be needed to meet future energy demand. That under investment in upstream production would lead to tightness in oil markets (USO) and accelerated refinery rationalizations would create deficits downstream. While oil (USO), gas (UNG), refining margins (CRAK) and chemicals margins were all below the lowest levels seen in 10 years, Darren Woods remained committed to investing in production to meet the world's growing energy demands:

Fast forward to June 2022, oil prices (USO) are at a decade high. US gas prices (UNG) are at a decade high, while international gas prices are at an all-time high. And refining margins are multiples higher than any period in history. Mr. Woods remains on message, saying Tuesday that oil markets may be "tight" for up to five years. In Mr. Wood's view, it will take time for firms to "catch up" on the investments needed to ensure supply can meet demand.

Meanwhile, the UK has implemented a windfall tax on the oil sector (BP) (SHEL). The White House has floated a similar plan (PXD) (EOG), while also discussing product export bans (VLO) (MPC). Brazil's Bolsonaro has fired a series of Petrobras (PBR) CEOs, largely for charging market prices. And policymakers in the West have called for more investment in the short term, at the same time they have increased commitments to destroying demand in the medium term.

For energy investors (XLE) the crosscurrents are challenging to navigate. The bull thesis for the sector is largely in-line with Darren Woods' comments; namely, a lack of investment has resulted in elevated prices. The policy response has done little to stimulate investment, while potentially stimulating demand for oil products. Presumably sowing the seeds for an extended period of high prices. However, policy measures are sure to create "winners" and "losers." Suggesting that balanced exposure, both upstream, downstream and geographic, is likely the prudent approach to investing in what Goldman's Jeff Currie says will be a very long cycle.