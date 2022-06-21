Vale (NYSE:VALE) and BHP (NYSE:BHP) said in a joint statement on Monday that they are not interested in selling their Samarco Mineracao mining joint venture, following reports that Brazilian steelmaker Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) is drafting an offer to acquire JV, which Reuters said would be presented to the bankruptcy court judge overseeing its debt restructuring.

"BHP Brasil and Vale say Samarco is not for sale and reaffirm its support for the restructuring plan filed by the employees' unions," the companies said.

CSN (SID) reportedly hired restructuring firm RK Partners to draft a proposal to buy control of Samarco, and is reaching out to Vale (VALE) and BHP (BHP) shareholders along with unions and financial creditors.

An agreement may not be easy, according to the report, due to Samarco's liabilities related to a 2015 tailings dam disaster in the city of Mariana.

