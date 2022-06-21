Halberd launches subsidiary to focus on cancer treatment

Jun. 21, 2022 11:06 AM ETHalberd Corporation (HALB)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor

Cancer malignant cells

koto_feja/E+ via Getty Images

  • Halberd Corp (OTCPK:HALB) said on Tuesday it had created a subgroup of researchers to focus on cancer treatment and expects the new cancer subgroup to eventually be spun off as a separate company.
  • The company said the subgroup will be guided by its existing technical team members.
  • This could also result in royalties from its application to cancer treatments, the company said.
  • "Our plan is to develop three major cancer antibodies (PD-1, BTLA, and CTLA-4) that could be used to effectively eradicate many cancers while employing Halberd's patented extra-corporeal eradication methodology. We plan to test these antibodies for efficacy in the laboratory, near terms," said Mitchell Felder, Halberd's Chief Technology Officer.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.