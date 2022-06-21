Halberd launches subsidiary to focus on cancer treatment
Jun. 21, 2022 11:06 AM ETHalberd Corporation (HALB)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Halberd Corp (OTCPK:HALB) said on Tuesday it had created a subgroup of researchers to focus on cancer treatment and expects the new cancer subgroup to eventually be spun off as a separate company.
- The company said the subgroup will be guided by its existing technical team members.
- This could also result in royalties from its application to cancer treatments, the company said.
- "Our plan is to develop three major cancer antibodies (PD-1, BTLA, and CTLA-4) that could be used to effectively eradicate many cancers while employing Halberd's patented extra-corporeal eradication methodology. We plan to test these antibodies for efficacy in the laboratory, near terms," said Mitchell Felder, Halberd's Chief Technology Officer.