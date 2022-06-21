Goldman boosts probability of recession in next year to 30%
Jun. 21, 2022 11:09 AM ETMSBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- As the Federal Reserve ratchets up its rate hikes and front loads its tightening, Goldman Sachs economists, led by Jan Hatzius, say the risk of a U.S. recession is increasing to 30% from 15% previously.
- "Our baseline growth path is now lower, and we are increasingly concerned that the Fed will feel compelled to respond forcefully to high headline inflation and consumer inflation expectations if energy prices rise further, even if activity slows sharply," Hatzius wrote in a note late Monday.
- The bank's economists see a 25% conditional probability of entering a recession in the second year if one is avoided in the first year. That implies a 48% cumulative probability at a two-year horizon vs. 35% previously.
- Hatzius downgraded U.S. GDP Q4 Y/Y growth to 0.9% from 1.3% previously and Q4 2023 Y/Y growth of 1.4% vs. prior forecast of 1.6%.
- On the positive side, a recession caused by moderate policy overtightening "would most likely be shallow," the note said.
- Last week, Morgan Stanley CEO James Gorman put the probability of a recession at 50%.