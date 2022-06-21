Nuvectis gains after FDA clearance to start trials for cancer candidate
Jun. 21, 2022 11:11 AM ETNuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NVCT)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Developmental state biotech Nuvectis Pharma (NASDAQ:NVCT) added more than 10% after the company announced that the FDA cleared its Investigational New Drug Application for NXP800, a candidate against multiple types of cancer.
- The IND included a Phase 1 clinical trial protocol for NXP800 Nuvectis (NVCT) said, disclosing plans for a two-part early-stage trial for the oral Heat Shock Factor 1 (“HSF1”) pathway inhibitor.
- The Phase 1a dose-escalation portion, currently ongoing in the U.K., will be followed by a Phase 1b expansion study which is expected to begin in early 2023.
- With the IND clearance, Nuvectis (NVCT) expects to add U.S. clinical sites to the Phase 1a segment of the study.
- Fort Lee, New Jersey-based company made its public debut in February, seeking $16M in gross proceeds.