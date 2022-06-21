eXp World expands metaverse offerings

Jun. 21, 2022 11:16 AM ETeXp World Holdings, Inc. (EXPI)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) has released new updates to its metaverse offerings, including Virbela and Frame.
  • Virbela’s enterprise metaverse platform allows organizations to run a virtual environment to operate and create new workflows. The platform can run recruiting, learning and development programs, company meetings, team offsites and other industry events.
  • Updates for Frame adds support for 150 simultaneous users, an integration with Ready Player Me avatars, and several new meeting environments. The platform also comes with a new “Connections” feature to find and connect with other people in the metaverse.
  • Shares are up +6.38%
