eXp World expands metaverse offerings
Jun. 21, 2022 11:16 AM ETeXp World Holdings, Inc. (EXPI)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) has released new updates to its metaverse offerings, including Virbela and Frame.
- Virbela’s enterprise metaverse platform allows organizations to run a virtual environment to operate and create new workflows. The platform can run recruiting, learning and development programs, company meetings, team offsites and other industry events.
- Updates for Frame adds support for 150 simultaneous users, an integration with Ready Player Me avatars, and several new meeting environments. The platform also comes with a new “Connections” feature to find and connect with other people in the metaverse.
- Shares are up +6.38%