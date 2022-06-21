Shaw Communications rallies after Canaccord Genuity upgrades to Buy
Jun. 21, 2022 11:29 AM ETShaw Communications Inc. (SJR)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) is up 8% after the analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded the stock to Buy from Hold rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.
- The move also tracks back to the after market announcement on June 17, where Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI), Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) and Quebecor (OTCPK:QBCRF) announced a deal to sell Shaw's Freedom Mobile to Quebecor - addressing what has been a key hurdle to the C$26B deal for Rogers to acquire Shaw.
- The recent media reports, moreover, disclosed Canada's antitrust agency wants to speed up its suit attempting to block Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) $15.8B purchase of Shaw (NYSE:SJR) with a hearing in five to six months.
- Seeking Alpha Quant rating system maintains a Hold on SJR stock with valuation and growth factor grades marked at D, whereas average Wall Street's rating remains steady at Buy.
- Over the last 3-month, Shaw Communications shares have lost 13.2% while in the last 1-year, down 7.4%.