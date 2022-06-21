Wabtec a new best idea short at Hedgeye
Jun. 21, 2022 11:31 AM ETWestinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (WAB)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) was added as new best idea short at Hedgeye as the firm sees the rail equipment company underperforming by more than 30% as it gives back recent gains and "loses this brief period of investor enthusiasm."
- "The shares still trade at a hefty multiple of adjusted numbers, despite selling into no-growth/sub-GDP markets, like North American freight rail equipment," Hedgeye analyst Jay Van Sciver write in a note late Sunday. "Innovation in rail equipment sounds almost like an oxymoron, aside from the occasional bizarre idea. We get automation and rebuilds, but this is a narrow set of customer applications."
- Van Sciver expects Wabtec (WAB) to "return to underperformance" in the second half of this year as "disinflation, faster network speeds, and slowing growth negatively impact the demand outlook."
- Hedeye is hosting a presentation on its Wabtec (WAB) short idea on Thursday.
- Wabtec (WAB) short interest is 1.4%.
