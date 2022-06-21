Wabtec a new best idea short at Hedgeye

Wabtec Corporation building in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA.

JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) was added as new best idea short at Hedgeye as the firm sees the rail equipment company underperforming by more than 30% as it gives back recent gains and "loses this brief period of investor enthusiasm."
  • "The shares still trade at a hefty multiple of adjusted numbers, despite selling into no-growth/sub-GDP markets, like North American freight rail equipment," Hedgeye analyst Jay Van Sciver write in a note late Sunday. "Innovation in rail equipment sounds almost like an oxymoron, aside from the occasional bizarre idea. We get automation and rebuilds, but this is a narrow set of customer applications."
  • Van Sciver expects Wabtec (WAB) to "return to underperformance" in the second half of this year as "disinflation, faster network speeds, and slowing growth negatively impact the demand outlook."
  • Hedeye is hosting a presentation on its Wabtec (WAB) short idea on Thursday.
  • Wabtec (WAB) short interest is 1.4%.
  • Also see, Rail equipment stocks look strong into second half of 2022 - Wells Fargo.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.