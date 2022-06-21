Exelixis begins late-stage study of XL092 to treat colorectal cancer subtype
- Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) said it began a phase 3 trial of XL092 in combination with Roche's (OTCQX:RHHBY) (OTCQX:RHHBF) Tecentriq (atezolizumab) versus Bayer's (OTCPK:BAYRY) (OTCPK:BAYZF) Stivarga (regorafenib) in patients with metastatic colorectal cancer which is not microsatellite instability-high or mismatch repair-deficient, who have progressed after or are intolerant to the standard of care therapy.
- XL092 is a next-generation tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) in development for multiple advanced tumor types, the company said in a June 21 press release.
- The study, dubbed STELLAR-303, will enroll ~600 patients with documented RAS status.
- "Following recent promising data evaluating cabozantinib in combination with immunotherapies in colorectal cancer, we are thrilled to initiate our first phase 3 pivotal trial for XL092, our next-generation tyrosine kinase inhibitor," said said Vicki Goodman, executive vice president, product development & medical affairs, and chief medical officer, Exelixis.