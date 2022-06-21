Exelixis begins late-stage study of XL092 to treat colorectal cancer subtype

Jun. 21, 2022 11:35 AM ETExelixis, Inc. (EXEL)RHHBY, RHHBF, BAYRY, BAYZFBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor

Medical Science Laboratory with Diverse Multi-Ethnic Team of Microbiology Scientists Have Meeting on Developing Drugs, Medicine, Doing Biotechnology Research. Working on Computers, Analyzing Samples

gorodenkoff/iStock via Getty Images

  • Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) said it began a phase 3 trial of XL092 in combination with Roche's (OTCQX:RHHBY) (OTCQX:RHHBF) Tecentriq (atezolizumab) versus Bayer's (OTCPK:BAYRY) (OTCPK:BAYZF) Stivarga (regorafenib) in patients with metastatic colorectal cancer which is not microsatellite instability-high or mismatch repair-deficient, who have progressed after or are intolerant to the standard of care therapy.
  • XL092 is a next-generation tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) in development for multiple advanced tumor types, the company said in a June 21 press release.
  • The study, dubbed STELLAR-303, will enroll ~600 patients with documented RAS status.
  • "Following recent promising data evaluating cabozantinib in combination with immunotherapies in colorectal cancer, we are thrilled to initiate our first phase 3 pivotal trial for XL092, our next-generation tyrosine kinase inhibitor," said said Vicki Goodman, executive vice president, product development & medical affairs, and chief medical officer, Exelixis.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.